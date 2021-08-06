Advertisement

George Bush Presidential Library and Museum closes as COVID-19 cases rise

Due to local COVID conditions, the National Archives and Records Administration has announced the closure of the Bush Library and Museum.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum reopened to the public a month ago, but due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, the National Archives and Records Administration has made the decision to close its doors once again. On Monday, Aug. 9 the library will no longer be open to the public.

Tickets for this weekend are still available but refunds will be issued for any tickets purchased for later dates.

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds, including the Presidential Pond, will remain open to the public, according to the library. This includes barbless-hook fishing, picnics at the pond and photography on the grounds.

