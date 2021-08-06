Gov. Abbott appoints Brazos County judge to Tenth Court of Appeals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge has been appointed to the Tenth Court of Appeals by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.

Steve Smith, of College Station, is judge of the 361st District Court in Brazos County and has previously served as Judge of the County Court at Law No. 1. Smith was also a Presiding Judge an Associate Municipal Judge for College Station.

The judge received a Bachelor of Music Education from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Smith is a member of the American Judges Association, American Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas and its Judicial Section. According to a release from Abbott, Smith is a faculty member of the National Judicial College and a former faculty member of the Board for the Texas Center for the Judiciary and the Texas Justice Court Training Center.

Smith is a current board member and vice-chair of Fosters Home for Children in Stephenville and a former trustee for ACU.

Smith’s term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, or until his successor is elected.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.