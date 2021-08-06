Advertisement

How to save some money while back- to-school shopping this year

By Josh Ninke
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back-to-school shopping is expected to be more expensive this year, partially because of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic. But there are some simple things you can do to save a few bucks!

Scott Benedict, director of the Texas A&M Center for Retailing Studies, says getting that school supply list as quickly as you can will help.

“We live in a wonderful time where you can get a lot of information and conduct a lot of transactions online. Time used to be where parents would have to go into the school or something like that to get the supply list. Many schools have their supply lists online,” said Benedict.

He also recommends shopping for basic supplies like pens, pencils, and glue sticks online, but choose the option to pick up in-store. It can save you time and hassle, especially if you’re shopping with several kids.

Benedict also says not to “overbuy” on technology. If a Chromebook or tablet will work, then go with that instead of a more expensive computer set up.

This weekend is actually a great time to get a lot of your shopping done. The state’s sales tax holiday runs from Friday through Sunday. Click here to check out what qualifies.

