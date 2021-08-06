Advertisement

Perseid meteor shower peaks next week

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the great annual cosmic shows returns to the night skies this month. The Perseid meteor shower is happening now and it gets even better next week. Experts say it’s a great way to get kids interested in science.

“Astronomy is a really good gateway science,” said Mike Prokosch. Prokosch is the Director of the Sam Houston State University Planetarium and Observatory.

He explained that the meteor shower can be an extremely impactful way to get kids passionate about science, calling astronomy a “gateway science.”

Next week, the show will peak on August 11 and August 12. The weather is shaping up to look great and you don’t need anything but your eyes to see the show.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

