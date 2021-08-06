Advertisement

Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court

The 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists who had their vehicles towed from the Coyote Lot on Northgate.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of drivers that took a local towing company to court won their case but lawyers say the fight isn’t over.

According to a report by Tommy Witherspoon in the Waco Tribune-Herald, the 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists who had their vehicles towed from the Coyote Lot on Northgate.

That parking lot is run by the owners of the Dixie Chicken and has long been the source of many complaints by drivers in past years who claim they were unfairly targeted and towed by the Roadrunners Towing. In separate opinions, the court ruled Roadrunners did not have probable cause to tow the vehicles.

The lot is located at the corner of 1st Street and Church Avenue.

The attorney representing roadrunners said they’ll ask the court to reconsider their ruling.

To read the full story by the Waco Tribune-Herald, click here.

Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Texas A&M researchers receive grant funding to develop A.I. that can detect signs of...
Group of Texas lawmakers seek motion for Texas Supreme Court to rehear high-speed rail eminent...
Restaurant Report Card- August 5, 2021
