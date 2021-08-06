SEC Football Preview: Alabama reloading for new season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alabama has 13 starters back from the 2020 team that won the national championship. Just three of those starters are on offense. One of the holes to be filled is at quarterback. Bryce Young is the only quarterback on the Crimson Tide roster that has playing experience at Alabama and he could be the Tide’s next starting quarterback. “I’m very excited for Bryce Young. He’s stepped up being a leader,” Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “He’s more vocal now and I’m just very excited to see what he does coming into fall camp.”

The only returning starter at a skill position is wide receiver John Metchie III. Last season he caught 55 passes for 916 yards and 6 touchdowns. “John Metchie is a very mature player, very mature guy. Is a guy that has always set a good example and been somebody that other player can emulate with the example that he sets,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He has been a good leader in that group and a lot of the players respond to him in a positive way because he has a very serving personality. He’s not confrontational but he’s very helpful.”

Alabama will face a challenge in the season opener on September 4. The Crimson Tide will face Miami in the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game in Atlanta. Metchie said, “Definitely excited. They are definitely going to have a good defense, a good offense and a good team but I think most excited just to take the field with the guys knowing all the work that we have put in thus far and all the work we are going to put in going into camp I will definitely be excited to finally hit the field and finally get to play.”

Alabama will be at Kyle Field October 9 to face Texas A&M.

