SHSU welcomes second cohort of student-doctors with white coat ceremony

SHSU students participate in white coat ceremony(Sam Houston State University)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is honoring its future medical professionals with a white coat ceremony.

The ceremony, customary for many medical fields, will welcome the university’s second cohort of student doctors in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

It recognizes the first step for the class of 112 diverse, first-year medical students who will symbolically enter the healthcare profession with the donning of their white coats.

The ceremony will take place Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

