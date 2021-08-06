Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Releases 2021-22 Schedule

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M men’s tennis released one of the most challenging schedules in the country Wednesday, announced by head coach Steve Denton.

“We are very excited about the upcoming schedule,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We kickoff with UCLA one of top teams in the country along with Arizona who was a Sweet Sixteen team last year who will play Texas Tech. We host Texas a final four team from last year and Ohio State who is typically a top-5 program. To top that off, our SEC schedule is once again loaded with top-10 teams. I can see as many as six in the top-10 if not more.”

The Aggies will challenge 20 teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament a year ago including nine teams that reached the round of 16, four from the National Quarterfinals and three that reached the National Semifinals.

Texas A&M returns nine student-athletes from last season’s team that reached the National Quarterfinals before falling to eventual National Champion Florida. Additionally, Coach Denton welcomes the country’s 11th ranked recruiting class to Aggieland.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

DateOpponentLocation
Sept. 10-12Midland InvitationalMidland, Texas
Sept. 19-26UTR Pro TournamentMitchell Tennis Center
Oct. 2-10ITA All-AmericanTulsa, Okla.
Oct. 14-18Texas ITA RegionalMitchell Tennis Center
Oct. 29-31South Carolina InvitationalColumbia, SC
Nov. 4-7ITA National Fall ChampionshipSan Diego, Ca.
Jan. 15-17Sherwood IntercollegiateSherwood, Ca.
Jan. 19Arizona StateTempe, Ari.
Jan. 29-30ITA Kickoff Weekend (UCLA, Texas Tech, Arizona)Mitchell Tennis Center
Feb. 12South FloridaTampa, Fla.
Feb. 15Texas TechDallas, Texas
Feb. 18-21ITA National IndoorsSeattle, Wash.
Feb. 25OklahomaNorman, Okla.
Feb. 27SMUMitchell Tennis Center
March 4Arkansas & Incarnate WordMitchell Tennis Center
March 9TexasMitchell Tennis Center
March 11Vanderbilt & LamarMitchell Tennis Center
March 13Mississippi StateMitchell Tennis Center
March 15Ohio StateMitchell Tennis Center
March 20KentuckyLexington, Ken.
March 25TennesseeMitchell Tennis Center
March 27GeorgiaMitchell Tennis Center
Apr. 1AlabamaTuscaloosa, Ala.
Apr. 3AuburnAuburn, Ala.
Apr. 8LSUBaton Rouge, Louis.
Apr. 10Ole Miss & UTRGVMitchell Tennis Center
Apr. 15South CarolinaColumbia, SC
Apr. 17FloridaGainesville, Fla.
Apr. 19-24SEC TournamentAthens, Ga.
May 6-8NCAA 1st & 2nd RoundsCampus Sites
May 13-15NCAA Super RegionalCampus Sites
May 19-21NCAA Team ChampionshipsChampaign, Ill.
May 22-28NCAA Individual ChampionshipsChampaign, Ill.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff
The 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists who had their vehicles towed from the Coyote...
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

SEC Football Preview: Alabama reloading for new season
SEC Football Preview: Alabama reloading for new season
McCollum, Kay named to Buck Buchanan Award watch list
McCollum, Kay named to Buck Buchanan Award watch list
Haynes King lines up under center during drills on the first day of Texas A&M Football Fall Camp.
Aggies kick off 2021 Fall Camp
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has been indefinitely suspended from the team...
A&M DL Jackson indefinitely suspended after Thursday arrest