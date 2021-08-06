Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Releases 2021-22 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M men’s tennis released one of the most challenging schedules in the country Wednesday, announced by head coach Steve Denton.

“We are very excited about the upcoming schedule,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We kickoff with UCLA one of top teams in the country along with Arizona who was a Sweet Sixteen team last year who will play Texas Tech. We host Texas a final four team from last year and Ohio State who is typically a top-5 program. To top that off, our SEC schedule is once again loaded with top-10 teams. I can see as many as six in the top-10 if not more.”

The Aggies will challenge 20 teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament a year ago including nine teams that reached the round of 16, four from the National Quarterfinals and three that reached the National Semifinals.

Texas A&M returns nine student-athletes from last season’s team that reached the National Quarterfinals before falling to eventual National Champion Florida. Additionally, Coach Denton welcomes the country’s 11th ranked recruiting class to Aggieland.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.