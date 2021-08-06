Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Ford

By Cliff Wallace
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Ford, an Assistant Chief with the Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department.

Chris is always there to answer the call when others need a helping hand, and he’s known for his work ethic commitment to his community and family.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Chris Ford.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff
Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
Gov. Abbott announces second special legislative session, agenda

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Ford
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Chris Ford
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Benjamin Corbin, a paramedic with C.H.I. St Joseph...
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Benjamin Corbin.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Dr. Eun Eoh of Travis County.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Dr. Eun Eoh of Travis County.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Ricky Van of the Bryan Fire Department.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Ricky Van.