‘We listened’: Bryan ISD holds groundbreaking for Intermediate School 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Intermediate School 3 is one step closer to becoming a reality for students as an official groundbreaking was held Friday morning.

While the groundbreaking marks the beginning of the next phase for the intermediate school, the overall theme for the event was about showing how the school district was able to listen to the needs of the families and put words into action.

“What today really is, it’s about our community talking to us and us listening because we survey our parents every fall and spring in Bryan ISD,” said Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of Bryan ISD. “And over the past few years, not only have we noticed as a staff that we could probably do better with another school at this age level, but that our parents have asked us for it, and so we listened. Our Board of Trustees listened, and we created a bond steering committee, and then our community supported it by voting for the bond.”

“The taxpayers spoke when they voted for this,” said Prentiss Madison, Bryan city councilman. “This is what they wanted like the superintendent said they wanted smaller intermediate schools to help the students learn a little bit better. I think the board listened and they are giving the school district what they want.”

The school is set to open its doors to the community in about two years and will be the home to fifth and sixth-grade students.

During Friday’s ceremony, Whitbeck invited third graders to join her in the groundbreaking proceedings because they will be the group of kids attending the school.

“It’s about the kids,” said Whitbeck. “They are the ones to have the first opportunity to attend that school, so we wanted them to be a part of the groundbreaking because the decisions are really about them and it’s about kids who aren’t really here yet, whose parents aren’t even born yet. These schools will be here for years and years to come.”

Intermediate School 3 will be the first new school built in Bryan ISD since 2008.

It will be located at the corner of Bonham Drive and Wilkes Road across from Bonham Elementary School.

