Weekend Gardener: How to keep fire blight out of your garden

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - These hot and humid temperatures aren’t just rough on us, they can be rough on our plants we well!

One particular disease can really hurt our pear and apple trees. It’s called fire blight. It gets its name because limbs and even whole trees look like they’ve been burned.

Tim Hartmann with Texas A&M Agrilife says there’s a simple way to get rid of it. “Ideally you go 8-10 inches below that into healthy tissue and cut it off. it’s important to sterilize our pruning equipment between cuts with either 10% Clorox or Lysol. That’ll keep it from spreading to other parts.”

