Advertisement

Woman seen leaning out of moving car brandishing an assault rifle

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow...
Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac with the in July during an illegal sideshow event.(San Francisco Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in San Francisco posted a photo on social media Wednesday showing a woman hanging out of car holding what appears to be an assault rifle.

Police say the passenger leaned out of a Cadillac in July during an illegal sideshow event.

Sideshows are usually a spontaneous gathering to show off vehicles with “burnouts,” spinning “donuts,” or street racing.

Officers with the police department’s traffic division worked up a case to identify, seize and impound the vehicle.

It is unclear if the woman has been identified or arrested.

On July 11th, 2021, during an illegal sideshow event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadillac...

Posted by San Francisco Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff
Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
Gov. Abbott announces second special legislative session, agenda

Latest News

Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
8/6
Friday PinPoint Forecast 8/6
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated