Advertisement

Alabama says it has built method for nitrogen gas execution

Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death...
Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama says it has finished construction of a “system” to use nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences.

The Alabama Department of Corrections disclosed the information in an Aug. 2 court filing. The prison system stated it is waiting to make sure the nitrogen hypoxia system is ready, before writing procedures for how it will be used.

No state has used nitrogen gas to carry out a death sentence.

Alabama in 2018 became the third state - along with Oklahoma and Mississippi - to authorize the untested use of nitrogen gas to execute prisoners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates
Nicholas Harrison, 26
College Station man charged with selling LSD
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists who had their vehicles towed from the Coyote...
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court

Latest News

Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
1pm Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center.
National Hurricane Center monitoring multiple areas in the Atlantic
Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as...
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Greg Abbott, Speaker Dade Phelan, saying efforts to force their return violate their civil rights
BVCASA hosted a Madden 2021 tournament to show kids they can have fun without drugs.
BVCASA hosts video game tournament to show kids they can have fun without drugs