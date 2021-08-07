Advertisement

Arts Council of the Brazos Valley hosts inaugural Community Art Day

“Art is an amazing thing for everyone. It helps you with your emotions. It helps you with your mental health. It helps you express yourself. It also gives you a way to be creative. Believe it or not, you can actually use that creativity to help solve problems.”
Mural being painted at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
Mural being painted at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Art lovers made their way to the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley Saturday for its inaugural Community Art Day. The family-friendly event brought out people of all ages to partake in a day of art and fun.

Participants were able to participate in several activities, including coloring a large mural, painting rocks, making art of our yarn, and making sidewalk chalk art.

There were also snow cones and take-home art gift bags for participants.

Event organizers say art has a way of bringing people together.

“It’s community art day here at the arts council, and our mission is to make arts accessible to everyone in our community,” said Sheree Boegner, Executive Director of The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. “One of the things that I’m thankful for is that we’re able to have a community art day because art does bring people together, and we live in an amazing community that helps support each other on many different levels and what better way for people to get together than to create art.”

Community Art Day is happening TODAY and we can’t wait to see everyone! Take a lot of pictures and use #BVCommunityArt if you share your time with us for a chance to be featured on our social media!

Posted by The Arts Council of Brazos Valley on Saturday, August 7, 2021

