Brazos County schools prepare for start of new school year with updated TEA guidelines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) updated its Public Health Guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year. This year schools are being tasked with keeping students as safe as possible from COVID-19 with few restrictions and mandates in place from the previous school year.

Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-36 issued in May, school districts are not allowed to mandate mask use for students or staff. Following the directives laid forth by Gov. Abbott, the TEA has made changes for schools to adhere to. These changes include allowing students to wear masks if they choose to do so. Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 cannot attend class, but the school may choose to offer that student some form of remote learning during the time they are away from class. Parents are being asked to keep their children home if they have COVID-19 symptoms or test positive. School districts are no longer required to perform contact tracing, but if a school becomes aware that another student was in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 the school should notify the student’s parents. However, as outlined by the CDC, individuals who are vaccinated are not considered close contacts.

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says with fewer restrictions in place parents, teachers and students will have to be more vigilant in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in schools. He says the health district will be closely monitoring what happens in local schools during the first two weeks of class.

“We’re going to have to keep our eyes peeled during those two weeks. From the Health District perspective, we’re going to be very vigilant. We’re going to be collaborating and communicating with the schools,” said Sullivan. “It’s a tough time for our school administrators to try to implement these changes, understanding the context, understanding the dynamics of this virus. I can only imagine that there are going to be some parents and students who are going to have anxiety going back to school. I don’t think all will, but I think there’s going to be some.”

Sullivan says mask and contact tracing was key to minimizing the spread in schools last school year.

“When we think last year about this contact tracing concept in which someone is positive with a virus, and then we try to look to see who else that student was in contact with so that we could trace, that’s the concept what the schools relied on last year was that folks were wearing masks,” said Sullivan. “They can say this was somebody, for example, maybe at lunch where they would not be wearing a mask or for some other reason that a mask was not being used. You know, that was something that they could track reasonably. Now imagine a situation in which a student is positive, but has multiple contacts. Ten, 50, who knows how many contacts within a day, all different places without wearing masks. It’s really just essentially impossible to do contact tracing in that setting.”

Sullivan says this year will be different and says stopping the virus will depend on people taking personal responsibility.

“It’s going to be a tough transition. It’s a new world. COVID is not new but going to school without masks is. But we’ve done new stuff before and so I think we’ll just continue to collaborate, communicate throughout it,” said Sullivan. “What’s going to be required really is an increased personal responsibility for students and for student’s families to know what the symptoms of COVID-19 are and to get tested. If those symptoms are congruent with COVID-19 and if positive to take appropriate action to protect fellow students.”

Both Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts say they are reviewing the guidelines set forth by the TEA and are working with the health district to finalize any future plans.

Bryan ISD learned about updated Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines late Thursday afternoon. We are reviewing the new information at this time, and working with the Brazos County Health District and our local educational partners, hope to have further clarity for parents early next week. This remains a fluid situation, and the current Bryan ISD Response to COVID-19 plan is available for parents at www.bryanisd.org in the Parent Portal.

College Station ISD is working to process the TEA guidance received yesterday at 3 p.m. We have preliminary information regarding COVID-19 Protocols on the CSISD website at www.csisd.org. That information is subject to change and will be finalized early next week after consultation with the health department and other local schools districts.

