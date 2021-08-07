BVCASA hosts video game tournament to show kids they can have fun without drugs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a lot of cheering Friday from kids participating in a Madden 2021 tournament.

The event was hosted by the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse at their office in Bryan. Nearly two dozen kids between the ages of 9 and 14 participated in the video game tournament.

Organizers say they wanted to show the kids they can have good, safe fun without drugs or other substances.

“We wanted to create an environment where they can come and hang out with their friends, their peers, have a good time and it be tobacco and alcohol-free,” said Alton Burton, Community Outreach Coordinator with BVCASA.

Prizes were awarded to the top players in each age division: 9 to 11 years old and 12 to 14 years old. First place winners received a gaming chair worth about $200. Second prize winners received a $50 gift card.

