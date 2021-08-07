Advertisement

Deadmon, Mu Claim Olympic 4x400m Gold Medals

Bryce Deadmon and Athing Mu win gold in the men's and women's 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo...
Bryce Deadmon and Athing Mu win gold in the men's and women's 4x400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.(Getty Images)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOKYO – Aggies Bryce Deadmon and Athing Mu won Olympic gold medals in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays Saturday night. The pair became the first Aggies in history to win multiple medals at the same Olympiad, Mu won gold in the 800m and Deadmon silver in the mixed 4x400m earlier in the week.

Mu anchored Team USA to a winning time of 3:16.85, nearly four seconds faster than second place Poland at 3:20.53. The quartet of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Mu combined to run the fifth fastest time in world-history. Mu, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, blazed the quarter-mile distance with a 48.32 split, which cracks the top-10 world all-time list for fastest split. The 19-year-old is the first Olympian in 33 years to win two gold medals before turning 20-years-old, American Steve Lewis last did so at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Deadmon ran third leg on the men’s 4x400m relay that stopped the clock at 2:55.70. The Missouri City, Texas, native, ran an impressive 44.01 quarter-mile split. The foursome of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Deadmon and Benjamin Rai clocked the fourth fastest time ever. The medal was the only gold won by Team USA in a track discipline, Ryan Crouser won gold in shot put.

Texas A&M Track & Field Gold Medalist

Art Harnden – 1948 Mile Relay (USA)

Walter “Buddy” Davis – 1952 High Jump (USA)

Randy Matson – 1968 Shot Put (USA)

Mike Stulce – 1992 Shot Put (USA)

Randy Barnes – 1996 Shot Put (USA)

Demetrius Pinder – 2012 4x400m (Bahamas)

Jeneba Tarmoh – 2012 4x100m (USA)

Bryce Deadmon – 2020 4x400m (USA)

Athing Mu – 2020 800m, 4x400m (USA)

