Garth Brooks asks fans to mask up for upcoming concert

By KMBC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Singer Garth Brooks is asking his fans to mask up at a concert this weekend.

The parking lot is sure to be full at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night as it hosts the biggest crowd Kansas City has seen since the pandemic began.

“Everybody’s kind of, you know, worried about are we doing the right thing. I’m one of them. Trying to figure it out as we go,” Brooks said.

Brooks is getting ready to host roughly 70,000 fans at Arrowhead just as a surging delta variant has gripped Missouri and Kansas.

“With this new thing looming, I think you got to be smart,” Brooks said. “I would much rather see masks, because I can hear you fine through this.”

Brooks also talked about vaccinations as the Kansas City Health Department hosts a vaccine drive before the concert.

“I’m vaccinated. I encourage you to get vaccinated, but until it’s a law, it’s a choice,” he said.

He gave advice for those who are on the fence about coming to the concert with so many people in the crowd.

“Anybody’s got any kind of question about come to this concert, stay at home,” he said. “Because what I need you to do is, I need you to come here totally 100%, right?”

Cases are up 26% in Missouri since mid-January with the seven-day average of new cases reaching over 3,000 cases a day.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

