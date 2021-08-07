National Hurricane Center monitoring multiple areas in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the peak of hurricane season just over a month away, multiple areas in the Atlantic Basin have grabbed the forecasters at the National Hurricane Center’s attention Friday evening.

As of the Friday evening update, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded a disorganized area of showers and storms south of the Cabo Verde Islands to a medium 50% chance for development somewhere in the east-central Atlantic over the next three to five days. A tropical depression could form by the early to middle parts of next week. The agency does note there is a low, 30% chance for development within the next 48 hours.

Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form by the early to middle part of next week while the system moves west-northwestward to westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic...

Two other areas, a well-defined area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic and a tropical wave over the west-central tropical Atlantic, have been given low chances for development over the next five days.

While it is still too early to pinpoint impacts (if any) that these areas-to-watch could impose on the United States coastlines, these systems will need to be monitored throughout the upcoming week as they travel west through the Atlantic.

The next name on the 2021 season’s official list is Fred.

The official list of names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. (KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.