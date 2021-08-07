Advertisement

National Hurricane Center monitoring multiple areas in the Atlantic

Latest information from the National Hurricane Center's Friday evening update.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the peak of hurricane season just over a month away, multiple areas in the Atlantic Basin have grabbed the forecasters at the National Hurricane Center’s attention Friday evening.

As of the Friday evening update, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded a disorganized area of showers and storms south of the Cabo Verde Islands to a medium 50% chance for development somewhere in the east-central Atlantic over the next three to five days. A tropical depression could form by the early to middle parts of next week. The agency does note there is a low, 30% chance for development within the next 48 hours.

Two other areas, a well-defined area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic and a tropical wave over the west-central tropical Atlantic, have been given low chances for development over the next five days.

While it is still too early to pinpoint impacts (if any) that these areas-to-watch could impose on the United States coastlines, these systems will need to be monitored throughout the upcoming week as they travel west through the Atlantic.

The next name on the 2021 season’s official list is Fred.

The official list of names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
