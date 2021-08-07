New nonprofit builds beds for Brazos Valley children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The newly formed Bryan-College Station chapter of the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is working to ensure that no child between the ages of 3 and 17 sleeps on the floor in the Brazos Valley. In order to accomplish that mission, SHP held its first bed build Saturday at the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

The group built single-twin-sized beds and bunk beds to be distributed at a later date. Children in need will also receive a mattress along with bedding to go with their new bed.

George Nelson Jr. is the Bryan-College Station chapter president of the organization. He says he felt the Brazos Valley needed an organization that would help support the health and well-being of local children.

“There are many kids in the Brazos Valley that might not have beds. A good night’s sleep is healthy. They need that. They need it for life. They need it for school,” said Nelson. “We’re able to provide that for them, and I find it great to do that.”

Nelson says if a child needs a bed, there is an application on their website.

“We’re building 15 beds, and we have 15 built already. You get online, do an application process, and then once your application is reviewed and accepted, we load up the beds, we bring them to your house. We rebuild them here, and then we put them together at their house,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the group is working to have monthly builds on Saturdays and grow it’s sponsors and volunteers.

“Some volunteers come in, and they donate money for the lumber, for the bedding, the mattresses, everything that they need. So when we’re delivering them, it’s a complete set. So you have the bed and mattress, pillow sheets and everything,” said Nelson. “So right now, we need more volunteers. You can reach us on Facebook and ask to volunteer, and we can get you set up for the dates that we’re building beds. And then also if you want to donate money towards lumber or towards mattresses sheets, whatever, you could also reach out to us on Facebook, ask us, and we could get you set up with all that as well.”

If you are interested in volunteering with SHP, click here.

