Typical summer pattern in store with more heat + humidity

Pop up rain & rumbles have managed to push across portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday. While not for everyone, this activity has generally been moving quick and shouldn’t rain out any afternoon/evening plans that you may have out and about. Like Friday, whatever is left out on PinPoint Radar fizzles with the loss of daytime heating after the sun sets, and most Saturday night plans look to sit in good shape.

More heat & humidity is in store to round out the weekend on Sunday, and pretty much takes us through the better part of the upcoming week. Morning lows are headed for the mid 70s early Sunday, followed by daytime highs climbing into the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits and a breezy south wind in place. We’ll hold onto an isolated chance to find a few more pop up showers & storms before the second half of the weekend is over, with more of the same in store through the upcoming week.

Speaking of the upcoming week, with plenty of moisture in place and no big changes in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a typical August (hot & humid) pattern is in store. Daytime highs reach for the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values up to 105°+ in the afternoons after starting off the mornings in the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll see if we can’t manage some isolated showers and storms in the afternoons to provide some areas with a little relief from the August heat. Stay tuned!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

