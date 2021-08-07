Advertisement

Felix’s 11th medal comes in US runaway in 4x400 hurdles

Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's...
Allyson Felix, of United States smiles after taking the bronze, in the final of women's 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Francisco Seco | AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 the night before, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

The win came on McLaughlin’s 22nd birthday, and gave her another gold to go with the one she captured when she set a world record (51.46) in the 400-meter hurdles earlier in the week.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
Nicholas Harrison, 26
College Station man charged with selling LSD
The 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists who had their vehicles towed from the Coyote...
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates

Latest News

Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
President Biden touts economic recovery, but expresses concern about delta variant Friday....
Biden warns delta surge could set back economy
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate edges toward vote on Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
US now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day