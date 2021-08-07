“Walk With a Doc” gives people a chance to talk to local doctors in an relaxing environment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Saturday morning, people of all ages laced up their walking shoes to walk with a doctor. The monthly event was held at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station.

Event organizers say the goal of the “Walk with a Doc” program is to encourage healthy physical activity and help improve the health and overall well-being of residents in the Brazos Valley.

Dr. Kathryn Greiner, MD, family medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White, says some people feel more comfortable having a conversation walking with their doctor instead of sitting in an office.

“If you can walk around and just chat casually [with a doctor], I think there’s a lot that can be learned that way,” said Greiner. “They’ve also done some studies that show when you exercise as your talking and learning, it actually keeps your blood pressure down and you’re able to let your ideas flow a little bit better. So it’s beneficial for everybody.”

Greiner says the day usually starts with a certain theme, but there is no health-related topic off-limits during the walk.

“A couple of my patients have come on a regular basis. We’ve talked about just some basics behind weight loss issues, kind of go through some of their ideas of what’s working and what’s not,” said Greiner.

Greiner says some walkers even have questions about COVID-19.

“I’m thrilled to talk with people about COVID because I think there’s so much bad information out there. People don’t know what to believe, and that’s part of what’s so scary. Right now, there are people just lying about things or things that are presented as facts, and they’re not facts,” said Greiner. “So I can tell you, I spend hours every day, and I know a lot of my doctor colleagues that come up here do the same thing. We spend hours every day pouring over new research and new facts because we want to give you correct information.”

Even if you’re not walking with a local doctor, Griener encourages everyone to get a least a 30-minute walk in each day. She says it’s all about becoming a healthier person.

“I would say check your phone because I bet you spend 30 minutes on social media,” said Greiner. “What if you traded that 30 minutes of social media time that’s draining your brain for 30 minutes to help you get better. 30 minutes of exercise can make a huge difference in your blood pressure, your blood sugar, your weight, and your mood. No side effects, just benefits.”

For more information on Baylor Scott & White’s Walk with a doc, click here.

