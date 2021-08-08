Advertisement

Aggies have national championship aspirations to start 2021

The Texas A&M football team holds an open practice to the public at Kyle Field.
The Texas A&M football team holds an open practice to the public at Kyle Field.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its third workout of fall camp with an open practice to the public on Sunday. Fans gathered at Kyle Field to catch their first glimpse of this year’s team. A common theme amongst the Aggies as they prepare for the 2021 campaign is playing up to a high standard.

After going 9-1 last year and having plenty of experience returning to the roster, the Maroon and White believe they can compete with anybody. The Aggies are working hard at the start of fall camp and have high expectations for this season.

”The main thing we want is a national championship,” exclaimed A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy. “We want to be the best team in the nation. That’s our main goal. It’s always been our main goal,” Peevy added.

“We love last year. We got cheated as a team,” A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons said. “We went 9-1 and everything, but I feel like we can win the national championship. I want to be a part of it,” Clemons added.

“I think we’re ready to take that leap,” A&M running back Isaiah Spiller stated. “We’ve been surrounded and have that stigma on us. I think we’re ready to get that off of us right now. Just every day we have that in our mind, so I think we’re ready,” Spiller added.

The Aggies will continue Fall Camp on Monday, and they have Tuesday off due to summer school finals.

