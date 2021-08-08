A&M Consolidated High School Tiger Band raises money in annual March-A-Thon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This morning the A&M Consolidated High School Tiger band and Color Guard marched in their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser.

The March-A-Thon took place throughout the Pebble Creek subdivision as the band marched, played music, and performed mini-concerts while collecting donations. The donations go towards private lesson scholarships for students, instrument maintenance, contest season, college scholarships, and much more.

This event is one of their major fundraisers that aims to raise money while bringing the community together.

Their goal was to collect $12,000 dollars. Thanks to the support of the community AMCHS Band was able to exceed their goal and collected $14,000 dollars in Saturday morning’s event.

March-a-Thon 2021 is in the books! Thank you to everyone that came out today to support The Tiger Band. And thank you... Posted by A&M Consolidated High School Band on Saturday, August 7, 2021

Thank you CSPD for spending your morning with The Tiger Band! We appreciate your support and help during our March a Thon! Posted by A&M Consolidated High School Band on Saturday, August 7, 2021

