Bennett, Lee and Paysse Set to Compete at U.S. Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. - Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett, Walker Lee and William Paysse begin play at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and Longue Vue Club in Verona, Pa., on Monday.

Bennett and Lee compete at Oakmont in the first round of stroke play with Bennett teeing off at 8:10 a.m. CT, and Lee beginning play at 11:45 a.m. Paysse tees off the first round at Longue Vue at 12:15 p.m. On Tuesday, Paysse begins at 6:40 a.m. at Oakmont, while Lee and Bennett play at Longue Vue at 6:50 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., respectively.

Match play closes out the rest of the tournament with the round of 64 beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m. Match play coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Peacock before transitioning to the Golf Channel at 3 p.m.

Bennett, who earned an exemption by being in the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in school history. Entering 2020-21 without a collegiate victory, the Madisonville, Texas, native earned first-team PING All-America honors after winning three tournament crowns, including the Cabo Collegiate which came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open. His trio of victories were the third-most in a season by an Aggie in school history. Bennett led the Aggies with a 70.53 scoring average, which was second-lowest in school history.

Lee qualified for the tournament after tying for second at the Houston qualifier at Westwood Golf Club. Lee carded a 4-under 68 in the first round and shot a 1-under 71 to conclude play. During the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 10 tournaments, and carded 12 rounds at par-or-better. At the Border Olympics, he finished tied for ninth, shooting an even-par 216. He finished in the top 30 in three other tournaments; The Blessings Intercollegiate, Cabo Collegiate and Old Waverly Collegiate.

Paysse earned medalist honors at the Mathews, Louisiana, qualifier with a 136. He shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round before firing a 5-under 67, the lowest round of any competitor, to win by a stroke. The Temple, Texas, native competed in 11 tournaments in 2020-21, and registered six rounds at par-or-better, including a 7-under 64 in the first round of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate. Paysse tallied two top-25 finishes, tying for 15th at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate and tying for 24th at The Aggie Invitational.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Television Coverage (All Times Central)

Wednesday, Aug. 11 (Round of 64): 2-3 p.m. - Peacock; 3-5 p.m. - Golf Channel

Thursday, Aug. 12 (Round of 32): 10-11 a.m. - Peacock; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 13 (Quarterfinals): 10-11 a.m. - Peacock; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 14 (Semifinals): 2-3 p.m. - Golf Channel; 3-5 p.m. - NBC

Sunday, Aug. 15 (Championship Match): 2-3 p.m. - Golf Channel; 3-5 p.m. - NBC