Bobby Bowden, who led Florida State football dynasty, dies at 91

Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden(Phil Coale | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - College football is mourning the loss of one of its greatest coaches. Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His son, Terry, says his father died at home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by family early Sunday morning. He was 91.

Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching. His teams, no stranger to scandal, won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and came close several other times. He was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney called Bowden a “model” that other college coaches should follow, describing him as “a man of faith, a great husband, a great father.” Former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer, now the head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, called Bowden “a great friend and mentor” whose impact transcended the coaching profession.

