Community organizations host backpack and school supply giveaway in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Several community organizations came together to make sure area kids have the school supplies they need upon returning to school. The event was held at the W.A. Tarrow Park in College Station. Close to 100 children received book bags with pencils, pens, paper, and more.

Ebony Jones is one of the event organizers and the founder of Worldwide Youth Events. As a teacher, she says it’s all about making sure the students have what they need to be successful in the classroom.

“When they have those supplies available they’re able to do their homework easily. They don’t have to scramble around and always ask for a pencil, they can have those supplies available and ready for them in their backpacks,” said Jones.

Event organizers and volunteers say Saturday’s giveaway is more than just passing out book bags and supplies. They say it’s all about showing love and bringing the community together.

Gaynell McPherson is a volunteer with Good Choices Youth Events. She says events like the giveaway are what communities should be about.

“The community in so many areas is not a community anymore, you know what I mean, and so it’s continually developing the community,” said McPherson. “It shows the children that somebody out there does care. Think about them. You know, want to be involved with them. Want to hear from them. Want to pour into them. Want to speak to them, teach them.”

Kenneth Calhoun is a youth football coach with FreeWorld Elite Sports. He says seeing more unity in the community is important to him.

“To have everybody of all colors, all races come together and become one instead of being separated. You know, just trying to have these kids be something positive,” said Calhoun. “It’s beautiful out here. These kids are having a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”

Fernando Jarrin of College Station brought his entire family out to Saturday’s event. He says having the support of the community is a good thing.

“It’s nice to see that there are a lot of people interested and worried about the kids,” said Jarrin. “It’s like I’m not alone raising my kids, and I also have the community giving me some support, so that’s good for me as a parent.”

There was also free food, ice cream, bounce houses, and more for the kids.

*****CHECK OUT BELOW!!!*** No invite needed. 2nd Annual School Supply Drive and more.. This is a FREE COMMUNITY EVENT... Posted by Worldwide Youth Events on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.