Cue Seals and Crofts*

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Summer breeze! If we ignore the fact that it continues to pump in muggy, Gulf air...it will try to make things feel a touch better and less oppressive as we walk out over the coming days. A south wind will blow 10-15mph through Wednesday, occasionally gusting 20 to 25mph at times. Another downside to that wind: it will not allow temperatures to fall as far as they might on a calm night. Sunrise temperatures a few degrees removed from 80° will turn around to very seasonable mid-top-upper 90s by afternoon. Factor in that humidity to bring the expectation of it feeling more like100° by noon and 105°+ by afternoon in the shade. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place Monday and Tuesday for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties.

A very isolated spot of rain & quick, small, non-severe thunderstorms are expected to dot the Brazos Valley at times each afternoon this week. Overall coverage / chance for rain is 20% each day. Cannot say no to a bit of rain passing you by this week, but try to keep those expectations very low. A pattern change is slated to take hold starting next weekend. That may bring up the coverage of daily rain for the Brazos Valley, helping to bring temperatures down a few degrees to the low and mid-90s heading into the upcoming week.

Sunday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

