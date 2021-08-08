National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves moving west-northwest through the tropical Atlantic. The leading wave, set to approach the Lesser Antilles late Monday, holds slightly higher odds for development before nearing the Bahamas later in the week.

Here are the latest details, as of the Sunday afternoon update:

Invest 94L is expected to move closer to the Lesser Antilles by late Monday (KBTX)

An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development over the next few days, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday, and then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and near Hispaniola around the middle of this week. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.

Development odds: 48 hours - medium 40% | 5 days - medium 50%

Invest 93L may steer more westward, arriving in the Caribbean later this week (KBTX)

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles have diminished this morning. Although environmental conditions appear to be only marginally conducive for development, this system could still become a tropical depression later this week while it moves toward the west-southwest or west at around 10 mph.

Development odds: 48 hours - low 30% | 5 days - medium 40%

As of Sunday evening, the forecast steering pattern favors drifting the leading tropical wave toward the eastern Florida Coast than either near or just east of the East Coast of the US. The following, the second wave could drift more westbound into the Caribbean this week. While there are no immediate concerns, this may be the tropical potential to watch closely for the Gulf Coast over the upcoming week. At this time, development or not, steering currents may keep this activity pointed toward Central America rather than drifting further north.

