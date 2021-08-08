National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days
Some strengthening could allow one or both to become a tropical depression this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves moving west-northwest through the tropical Atlantic. The leading wave, set to approach the Lesser Antilles late Monday, holds slightly higher odds for development before nearing the Bahamas later in the week.
Here are the latest details, as of the Sunday afternoon update:
Development odds: 48 hours - medium 40% | 5 days - medium 50%
Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles have diminished this morning. Although environmental conditions appear to be only marginally conducive for development, this system could still become a tropical depression later this week while it moves toward the west-southwest or west at around 10 mph.
Development odds: 48 hours - low 30% | 5 days - medium 40%
As of Sunday evening, the forecast steering pattern favors drifting the leading tropical wave toward the eastern Florida Coast than either near or just east of the East Coast of the US. The following, the second wave could drift more westbound into the Caribbean this week. While there are no immediate concerns, this may be the tropical potential to watch closely for the Gulf Coast over the upcoming week. At this time, development or not, steering currents may keep this activity pointed toward Central America rather than drifting further north.
