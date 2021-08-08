Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A major accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street in College Station is causing traffic to be diverted from the area.

College Station Police says both eastbound and westbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Texas Avenue.

Authorities say drivers should avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates
Nicholas Harrison, 26
College Station man charged with selling LSD
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
The Texas Education Agency Thursday issued updated COVID-19 guidance for public schools as the...
State issues updated public school COVID-19 guidance
The 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists who had their vehicles towed from the Coyote...
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court

Latest News

7pm Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center.
National Hurricane Center monitoring multiple areas in the Atlantic
Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/7
Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/7
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court