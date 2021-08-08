TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A major accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street in College Station is causing traffic to be diverted from the area.
College Station Police says both eastbound and westbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Texas Avenue.
Authorities say drivers should avoid the area at this time.
