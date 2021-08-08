TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A major accident at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street in College Station is causing traffic to be diverted from the area.

College Station Police says both eastbound and westbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Texas Avenue.

Traffic Advisory: Officers are currently working a crash at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St. Both eastbound and westbound traffic are being diverted onto Texas. Please avoid the area until further notice.

1085 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 7, 2021

Authorities say drivers should avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.