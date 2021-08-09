Brenham man arrested following fatal shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham woman is dead and one person is in custody following an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Brenham Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 2300 block of Becker Drive. Cynthia Lynette Jackson, 44, died from her injuries at the scene.

Officers arrested Jason Saxton, 30, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in the Washington County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact BPD Investigator Alex Saenz at 979-337-7325.

