BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD counselor was honored this week for her amazing work at Jones Elementary.

Carly Delino was awarded Region 6 Counselor of the Year by Bryan ISD superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck and Region 6 leadership.

Congratulations Carly!

