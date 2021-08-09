Advertisement

Classroom Confident: Caldwell ISD superintendent talks back-to-school

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD is one of the first districts to start classes this fall semester. Even though it’s all in-person learning this time around, the district is taking what precautions it can to address COVID-19.

“We have a little bit of our hands tied. There are no mask mandates in Texas. We still have other things we are able to do. We are limiting visitors. We also have plenty of hand sanitizer... we do have plexi dividers. And we offer testing in Caldwell, we’re one of the few districts in the Brazos Valley that has testing,” said Superintendent Andy Peters. “Parents just need to give the school nurse a call and the test takes 15 minutes.”

While masks are not required, they are encouraged on all Caldwell ISD campuses.

The district is also putting more of a focus on mental health this year.

“COVID did a number on all of us, but it did a real number on kids. Our counselors are ready to go. We’re actually going to have extra counselors available throughout the year,” said Peters.

The first day of school for Caldwell ISD is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

