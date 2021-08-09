Advertisement

College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell

(WCAX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety says a College Station man was killed after he crashed into a tree on Saturday.

Authorities say Joe Tennell, 35, was traveling south on State Highway 36 about a mile from Caldwell on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

He was reportedly speeding and lost control of the vehicle, then crashed into a tree.

Tennell was pronounced dead at the scene.

