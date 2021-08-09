Advertisement

COVID in Context: Bryan, College Station ISDs have higher student infection rate than Texas schools as a whole

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts have a higher COVID-19 student infection rate than Texas public school students as a whole.

In Texas, out of 5,371,586 public school students, there have been 148,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the state began tracking in August 2020. That calculates to a 2.8% rate of COVID-19 among Texas students.

In Bryan ISD specifically, there have been 675 confirmed cases among the 15,765 enrolled students in the district, translating to a 4.3% infection rate.

In College Station ISD, out of 13,610 enrolled students, there have been 850 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is 6.2% infection rate.

Per data from the Department of State Health Services
