Former Calvert and Sam Houston star Jaylonn Walker signs to play professionally overseas

Sam Houston women's basketball's Jaylonn Walker during a home game against Lamar.
Sam Houston women's basketball's Jaylonn Walker during a home game against Lamar.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Former Calvert and Sam Houston basketball star Jaylonn Walker recently signed a contract to play professionally overseas in Germany. Walker will play for the Neuss Tigers in the Bundesliga North.

The Calvert product led the Lady Trojans to the state title game in 2014. She had a game-high 30 points in the state semifinals over Roscoe to lift the Lady Trojans to the championship game. While at Sam Houston, she set the single-game scoring record for the Bearkats with a 41-point effort against Abilene Christian her senior season in 2020.

Walker will leave for Germany this Thursday.

