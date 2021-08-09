Advertisement

Gov. Abbott releases action plan to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

(Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise throughout the state Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday several actions the state is taking to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will bring in out-of-state medical personnel to staff Texas health care facilities and help with COVID-19 operations.

Abbott has also sent a letter the Texas Hospital Association to ask hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and DSHS will open more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers to treat COVID-19 patients who do not need to be hospitalized. The patients will be treated with therapeutic drugs that can prevent severe illness and further hospitalization. The existing infusion center in Lubbock will expand capacity this week, and DSHS will launch five new centers throughout Texas beginning with a facility in San Antonio Tuesday, according to Abbott.

“The State of Texas is taking action to combat the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and ensure that our hospitals and communities have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus,” said Abbott. “Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near them.”

TDEM and DSHS has been directed by the governor to increase vaccination availability across the state and encourages all eligible Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider near them.

