Advertisement

Heat Advisory for most of the Brazos Valley Monday

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Monday. Limit time outdoors, if possible, and stay...
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 7pm Monday. Limit time outdoors, if possible, and stay hydrated!(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To make the August heat “Officially official”, just about all of us in the Brazos Valley are now under a Heat Advisory until 7pm.

Criteria for most in the area (according to the Houston National Weather Service office) is for heat index values to potentially reach 108-110°. This will be possible through mid-afternoon. If able, please limit your time outdoors (especially in direct sunlight) and take frequent water breaks throughout the day. We will have a healthy breeze on hand through midweek, but the high humidity won’t allow for much relief even with the wind.

Another thing worth mentioning: Heat index will likely not dip below 80° until potentially Friday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
One person killed and another seriously injured in accident on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Sunday evening tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days
Perseid meteor shower this month
Perseid meteor shower peaks next week
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Latest News

Camps set up near the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin in August.
Austin still struggling to find places for people experiencing homelessness as it begins enforcing public camping ban
College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell
Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andy Peters sits talks the upcoming school year on BVTM
Classroom Confident: Caldwell ISD superintendent talks back-to-school
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard