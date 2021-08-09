Heat Advisory for most of the Brazos Valley Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To make the August heat “Officially official”, just about all of us in the Brazos Valley are now under a Heat Advisory until 7pm.

Criteria for most in the area (according to the Houston National Weather Service office) is for heat index values to potentially reach 108-110°. This will be possible through mid-afternoon. If able, please limit your time outdoors (especially in direct sunlight) and take frequent water breaks throughout the day. We will have a healthy breeze on hand through midweek, but the high humidity won’t allow for much relief even with the wind.

Another thing worth mentioning: Heat index will likely not dip below 80° until potentially Friday.

