Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams have 3 starters back from last year’s team that was able to overcome a lot to produce a memorable 7-4 season.

Unfortunately, they saw it come to an end at the hands of TAPPS Six-Man Division II State Champion Dallas Lake Hill Prep.

The loss was tough to overcome, but the silver lining is that it has provided plenty of motivation going into this season.

“We’re coming off a great season so I’m really looking forward to seeing how these up and comers can do. They have shown a lot of promise during summer workouts so it should be exciting,” said Kyle Dupont, Allen Academy Defensive Back.

“We have a lot of younger guys coming up. And the younger guys have gotten a lot of reps in practice. They have spent two years in the system. They have the talent. They have the physical skill and the ability to be great. They just need to step up this year and I know they will,” said Luke Meadows, Allen Academy Tight End / Defensive End.

Allen Academy will begin its push toward the 20-21 state championship on Thursday, August 26th against the Brazos Valley Home School.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
College Station man dies after weekend crash near Caldwell
Sunday evening tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days

Latest News

Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles
Two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist and Texas Aggie Athing Mu is expected to arrive at...
Public invited to welcome Athing Mu home Monday night
McKenna joins grounds crew for ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ game
Former Calvert and Sam Houston star Jaylonn Walker signs to play professionally overseas
Former Calvert and Sam Houston star Jaylonn Walker signs to play professionally overseas