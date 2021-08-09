Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy Rams have 3 starters back from last year’s team that was able to overcome a lot to produce a memorable 7-4 season.

Unfortunately, they saw it come to an end at the hands of TAPPS Six-Man Division II State Champion Dallas Lake Hill Prep.

The loss was tough to overcome, but the silver lining is that it has provided plenty of motivation going into this season.

“We’re coming off a great season so I’m really looking forward to seeing how these up and comers can do. They have shown a lot of promise during summer workouts so it should be exciting,” said Kyle Dupont, Allen Academy Defensive Back.

“We have a lot of younger guys coming up. And the younger guys have gotten a lot of reps in practice. They have spent two years in the system. They have the talent. They have the physical skill and the ability to be great. They just need to step up this year and I know they will,” said Luke Meadows, Allen Academy Tight End / Defensive End.

Allen Academy will begin its push toward the 20-21 state championship on Thursday, August 26th against the Brazos Valley Home School.

