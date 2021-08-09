Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph Eagles made the most of last season by rolling off 5 straight victories heading into last year’s TAPPS Division III Semifinals. The Eagles lost 10 seniors off that team that saw their season end to eventual state champion Cedar Park Summit Christian.

While there will be some big shoes to fill. Head Coach Alec Castilleja is excited about the young players that will be battling for starting positions during two-a-days.

“We are returning some key guys from that team and I think we are going to be successful this year. We are definitely going to have a chance to repeat as district champions and put the next foot forward and see where it takes us,” Alex Castilleja, St. Joseph Head Football Coach.

“We’re just adding to what we have been doing. Adding a couple of guys and bringing up more guys and just getting in those reps for the underclassmen. Just trying to help us succeed better,” Jackson Carey, St. Joseph Running Back / Defensive Back.

“I think our chemistry is amazing. We have been working out with each other all summer. I know we can’t stand each other right now, but that just means we really like each other and when the time comes we are going to prevail and succeed,” added Gab Stratta, St. Joseph Offensive Lineman / Defensive End.

The Eagles will look to kick off the season on a successful note on Saturday, August 28th against Conroe Covenant as part of the Allen Academy Six Man Showcase.

