Hot. Breezy. Humid.

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A breezy and mighty humid overnight has only allowed us to bottom out in the upper 70s this morning, and that’s a feeling we ought to get used to for a bit. A decent breeze stays with us through at least Wednesday, and a LOT more heat to come this week, with highs in the upper 90s. Factor in that humidity to bring the expectation of it feeling more like100° by noon and 105°+ by afternoon in the shade. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place Monday and Tuesday for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties.

A very isolated spot of rain & quick, small, non-severe thunderstorms are expected to dot the Brazos Valley at times each afternoon this week. Overall coverage / chance for rain is 20% each day. Cannot say no to a bit of rain passing you by this week, but try to keep those expectations very low. A pattern change is slated to take hold starting next weekend. That may bring up the coverage of daily rain for the Brazos Valley, helping to bring temperatures down a few degrees to the low and mid-90s heading into the upcoming week.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

