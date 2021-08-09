Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Sunday evening tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days
Perseid meteor shower this month
Perseid meteor shower peaks next week
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Latest News

Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure senators brush off criticism from left, right
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries victim's sister
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
The CDC added 16 countries to its very high COVID-19 risk level. Should you change or cancel...
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans
Mouheb Ashakih helped authorities remove the rest of her dogs from her home.
Dog killed when owner locks it inside hot car as ‘punishment’