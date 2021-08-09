More heat. More humidity. More wind.

A breezy summer day to kick off this new week. Let’s start with the wind: that stays with us for a few more days. Tuesday plan on a breezy blowing out of the south at 10 to 15mph, with gusts upwards of 20mph at times. That wind -- while it pumps in the muggy, Gulf air -- will help stir up the overly oppressive humidity on hand. Humidity that will make it feel like 105° - 110° in the shade by the mid-to-late afternoon hours. In fact, it could feel like about 100° as early as 11 am to noon! By late afternoon and the very early evening hours, there is an expectation that one or two summer storms may pop up across the far southeastern corner of the area. Brief heavy rain, gusty wind 30-40mph, and lightning would be the concern ahead of sunset.

Standard summer through the workweek, with the breezy conditions calming by Thursday or Friday. Once that wind falls flat, the humidity will be felt more so than early this week. However, as the pattern changes, a chance for a wider coverage of scattered rain is in the works for the weekend and next week. While still very selective, active weather is expected to at least dot parts of the area each day. The added cloud cover and breezy wind put off from scattered rain should help to keep daytime highs to low and mid-90s next week vs the mid and upper 90s expected over the next few days.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

