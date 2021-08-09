More than two dozen barbers give free haircuts to area kids before going back to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thirty barbers on Sunday provided free haircuts to dozens of area students as they get ready to go back to school.

The event was hosted by GoldStar Barber Academy on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan and its owner, Mike Espitia.

“Just doing this is a relief. To send kids back to school and for parents to not really have to struggle and stress and worry about a lot of things. If we can take some of the little things out it can make a big difference,” said Espitia.

This is the fourth year for the Back 2 School Free Haircut event but this year it was bigger and more businesses reached out and asked to participate. In addition to the free cuts, there were school supplies that were given out, free pizza, sno-cones, and vision checks for kids.

“The good thing about our business is you get to interact with parents and kids of all ages, so our team a few years ago decided this was a great way to give back to the community,” said Espitia. “Our first year was a little slow, but it grew each year and last year we did 162 kids at the barbershop. Now it has more exposure and other businesses have picked up on it and wanted to collaborate and now it’s a whole lot better. Small business owners like myself can all work together to bridge the gap in the community.”

“For me, this is exciting because the whole vision behind barbering for me is to make a change. To change the image of barbering. To change the things we can do in our community to bridge the gap. We have a very diverse client so being able to collaborate with other businesses we all can bring everyone together. What I do has opened up so many doors and opportunities and now I want to pass that along and open doors and opportunities for other people.”

Barbers from different businesses were there on Sunday to participate in the event.

“The barber love and the family here is growing now and I get to see it grow and I’m glad to be part of it,” said Espitia.

Espitia recently opened the barber academy and owns GoldStar Barbers on University Drive, formerly called Mike’s Barber Studio. He also runs Revival Barbershop in Navasota and is now co-owner of the Halftime at Highway 21 restaurant. As a business owner and parent of two kids, he knows how the pandemic has affected so many people, and this was just his way of helping to make the return of school a little smoother for everyone.

“I just want to thank everyone who shared the flyers and participated from drive-ins to I Heart Bryan, just everyone who is involved today, thank you!”

