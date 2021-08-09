Next Atlantic tropical depression possible before midweek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A disturbance moving toward the Caribbean and Lesser Antilles has organized overnight, leading National Hurricane Center forecasters to up the chance for additional organization with Monday morning’s update.

“Invest 94L”, or a cluster of storms with weak circulation near Barbados, has organized a bit early Monday morning. Some thunderstorms are beginning to wrap around that circulation, indicating possible deepening of low pressure near the sea surface.

The NHC warned that a quick round of Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings could be issued ahead of interaction with the Lesser Antilles if this system continues to strengthen today, and that a tropical depression is likely to form within the next 24 hours or so.

From The Leeward Islands, the system will continue moving west-northwest, potentially interacting with Puerto Rico and Cuba.

At the moment, we are not expecting impacts for the western gulf states, but this will be worth watching as we move through this week, and observe any land interaction that may impact the storm systems circulation and organization.

