Advertisement

Next Atlantic tropical depression possible before midweek

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A disturbance moving toward the Caribbean and Lesser Antilles has organized overnight, leading National Hurricane Center forecasters to up the chance for additional organization with Monday morning’s update.

“Invest 94L”, or a cluster of storms with weak circulation near Barbados, has organized a bit early Monday morning. Some thunderstorms are beginning to wrap around that circulation, indicating possible deepening of low pressure near the sea surface.

The NHC warned that a quick round of Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings could be issued ahead of interaction with the Lesser Antilles if this system continues to strengthen today, and that a tropical depression is likely to form within the next 24 hours or so.

From The Leeward Islands, the system will continue moving west-northwest, potentially interacting with Puerto Rico and Cuba.

At the moment, we are not expecting impacts for the western gulf states, but this will be worth watching as we move through this week, and observe any land interaction that may impact the storm systems circulation and organization.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
One person killed and another seriously injured in accident on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Sunday evening tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days
Perseid meteor shower this month
Perseid meteor shower peaks next week
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Latest News

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 24
Suspect in July road rage shooting arrested
Joyce Alexander from Texas A&M on BVTM
Classroom Confident: Fighting the pandemic academic slide
8/9
Monday Morning Tropical Update 8/9
8/9
Monday PinPoint Forecast 8/9