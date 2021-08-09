Advertisement

Public invited to welcome Athing Mu home Monday night

Two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist and Texas Aggie Athing Mu is expected to arrive at...
Two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist and Texas Aggie Athing Mu is expected to arrive at Easterwood Airport between 10:20-10:40 Monday evening(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Athing Mu became the first Olympian in 33 years to win two gold medals before turning 20-years-old.

The A&M freshman picked up her second gold medal on Saturday anchoring the United States Women’s 4x400 relay team.

Athing turned pro shortly after wrapping up the NCAA Championships and was never really challenged in the 800 meters at the United State’s Track and Field Championships and easily won gold in Tokyo in the event.

Athing is expected to land at Easterwood Airport Monday evening around 10:20 and fans who are encouraged to welcome her home.

Former Calvert and Sam Houston star Jaylonn Walker signs to play professionally overseas
