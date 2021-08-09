Students celebrated at 2021 Brazos County 4-H Achievement Banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Area students and their accomplishments were celebrated Sunday evening at the 2021 Brazos County 4-H Achievement Banquet at the Brazos County Expo Center.

A number of students were given awards and recognition for their work over the past year and four $2,000 scholarships were awarded.

Luke Smith and Wesley Goode received Rookies of the Year awards.

Brynnly Hohlt, Lainey Dodd, Jacey Hapes, Aden Green, Misty, McElroy, Luke Smith, Wesley Goode, Harper Halbert, and Zeoey Halbert received Honor Roll awards.

All-Star Awards were given to Tatum Hapes, Reily Dominy, Andrew Catlin, Caitlin Smith, Camryn Skaggs, Carson Dodd, Lainey Bone, Macie Goode, Olivia Davis, Riley Stokes, William Kirk, and Virginia Williams.

”We get to recognize their efforts with their record books, which is basically how they keep documents of what they do throughout the year and also give out awards and scholarships. There are different categories for awards that we give out, whether it’s different project areas about what they’re interested in or just different age groups because we have the junior, intermediate and senior divisions for all the awards that we give out,” said Rudder High School Junior Miranda Skaggs.

“This is the highlight of our year. They’ve worked hard on many different items on the itinerary from record books to actual projects in the community. It’s just about everything you can think of that 4-H has to offer,” said Brazos County 4-H Adult Leaders Chairman Bryan Kotrla. “Last year we had this event in the parking lot, so we were very happy to have it inside this year.”

Letterman Awards were given to Courtney Thurman, Delayna Hold, Kyler Wendt, Lane Hillert, Luke Schumann, Madison Colvin, Marisa Goode, Michael Kirk, Miranda Skaggs, Nathan Kerth, Peyton Smith, Rebecca “Becca” Catlin, Summer Halbert, Taylor Colvin, Wil Philipello, and Zachary Smith.

Receiving this year’s Friends of 4-H awards were Cheryl Schumann and KBTX.

Project area awards were given in categories like beef, horticulture, dog care and training, and public speaking.

Sunday’s theme was “4-H Under the Stars” and dinner was provided by J Cody’s BBQ.

For students interested in joining 4-H, there’s a Club Fair on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Brazos County 4-H extension office located at 4154 County Park Court. Club representatives will be on-site to answer questions and promote their club’s opportunities and projects.

Enrollment for 2021-2022 begins on August 15th. For more details go to www.4Honline.com.

