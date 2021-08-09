Advertisement

Suspect in July road rage shooting arrested

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 24
Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 24(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the suspect in a road rage shooting from last month is now in custody.

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 24, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, Reyes-Ortiz fired a pistol into a car with two people inside on July 14, shooting one person in the arm and the other in the leg. The gunfire also hit the engine and incapacitated the vehicle.

Reyes-Ortiz is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
One person killed and another seriously injured in accident on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Sunday evening tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center: Medium odds for two areas of tropical development over next 5 days
Perseid meteor shower this month
Perseid meteor shower peaks next week
Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Latest News

Joyce Alexander from Texas A&M on BVTM
Classroom Confident: Fighting the pandemic academic slide
8/9
Next Atlantic tropical depression possible before midweek
8/9
Monday Morning Tropical Update 8/9
8/9
Monday PinPoint Forecast 8/9