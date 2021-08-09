Suspect in July road rage shooting arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the suspect in a road rage shooting from last month is now in custody.

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 24, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, Reyes-Ortiz fired a pistol into a car with two people inside on July 14, shooting one person in the arm and the other in the leg. The gunfire also hit the engine and incapacitated the vehicle.

Reyes-Ortiz is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $150,000.

