Tensions between landowners board, volunteer firefighters taking toll on entire community

BEAVER CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department says tensions between firefighters and the community’s landowners association board are making it more challenging to do their jobs.

The headbutting between the two groups has been going on for over a year now, and one of the most notable problems during that span surrounded a dispute in repairing the BCVFD’s water well. It’s gotten so bad some people are losing faith in the fire department. Firefighters say they’re committed to helping in any way they can and saving lives.

William Perry is a volunteer firefighter and former board member who served from 2004 to 2017. He says the volunteer fire department is vital to the health of the community and is unsure how long they’ll be able to exist without the support of the board.

“Bottom line is anything that stands in the way of the fire department doing their job is detrimental to the entire neighborhood, not just the fire department,” Perry said.

Perry says one of the accomplishments he’s very proud of during his 13-year tenure on the board was bringing Beaver Creek’s community organizations closer together and establishing a working relationship between them. He says when he joined the board in 2004, the board and the fire department hardly engaged in any sort of communication at all.

“To me, I’m very disappointed that the board seems to be regressing back to where they were when I first joined,” Perry said. “All the work that myself and a number of others have done to try and get everyone as one big group is now going back to the way it was in 2004. It’s kind of depressing in a way.”

It’s starting to cause some community members to lose confidence in the department’s willingness to serve their needs, like when Beaver Creek Landowners Office Manager Valerie Faust called 911 on July 21 around 5 o’clock in the morning. Her 4-year-old granddaughter Lili was suffering a seizure.

“Knowing what’s going on, the feud, between the board and the fire department, I requested to have Snook first responders to come out here,” Faust said. “My feeling was, because of the feud, nobody was going to be showing up, and I was right. Nobody showed up. It’s sad that the community has to suffer like this.”

Lili got the help she needed and is fine now. Faust says an ambulance from Somerville showed up after 15 minutes, but she feels like Beaver Creek was picking and choosing who to respond to.

The fire department says that’s a ridiculous accusation.

“We’re here as part of the community. We’re here to help the community,” Beaver Creek Volunteer Firefighter and Department Spokesperson Curtis Desaulos said. “We don’t have people’s addresses memorized because when a call goes out, we don’t get a name, we don’t get a phone number. We get this address needs this type of service. That’s it. We’re going to go anywhere, everywhere. That’s who we are.”

It’s also currently unclear if any members of the BCVFD were toned to respond to Faust’s 911 call. Faust says she heard on her scanner that Beaver Creek was dispatched, but Desaulos says EMS calls go out separately from fire calls. He also says only state EMS-certified members of the BCVFD would even receive an EMS call anyway. Two of those people have not responded to any calls since the start of the pandemic due to their susceptibility to COVID-19, Desaulos says.

“With regard to this situation, we’re fire department, not EMS,” Desaulos said. “You have to be state-certified to go on EMS calls. We have been dictated and told explicitly by our higher-ups in Burleson County if you are not EMS certified, you do not go on an EMS call.”

“It was stated in a Facebook post one of the medics had lowered his radio so he can hear every other dispatch,” Faust said. “For me, that feels like pick and choose.”

The fire department says its latest troubles stem from the board asking them to sign a lease agreement to use their station and trying to limit their number of fundraisers, among other complaints.

“Here we are two months later [since the water dispute], and calls are still going to the sheriff’s office, the county judge, and state agencies in Austin,” Desaulos said. “It’s bold-faced lying to these people and agencies. They will not give a name. It’s always anonymous, and false accusations are being made. How do you stop a person from making false accusations?”

Everyone involved says it’s time all parties find a way to move past the rift for the sake of the community.

Faust says it’s hard for her as the landowner’s office manager because she hears community members supporting each group come in to complain to her about the other side.

“I’m constantly in the middle of the mix,” Faust said. “It’s stressful, and I don’t wish it on anybody. It doesn’t matter how old you are. I don’t wish it on anybody.”

“It’s horrible. I wish it would stop,” Desaulos said. “As far as not responding or anything, we don’t ever do that because we’re concerned about human life.”

She encourages anyone who has taken sides to not just listen to the people on their side, but to talk to the opposite side before reaching a conclusion about who’s right or what’s really going on.

“I think if both groups come together and sit down and talk it out, get the truth out, mend it, it will be a whole lot better,” Faust said. “If you’re trying to do something for the community, it needs to benefit everyone, not just for the BCLO Board or for the fire department only. It shouldn’t be like that. We need to come together.”

“The fire department can butt heads with the board all they want, but it’s affecting the landowners,” Perry said. “They’re the ones who are going to have to step up and say, ‘Hey, we don’t need this anymore. This is not working.’”

KBTX reached out to the Beaver Creek Landowners Association Board to request an interview but did not hear back.

